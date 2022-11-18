Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Foot Locker (FL) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total sales dipped slightly to $2.17 billion from $2.18 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable sales rose by 0.8%.
Net income was $96 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $158 million, or $1.52 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.27.
The company expects total sales to decline 4-5% year-over-year for the full year of 2022.
