Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 20, 2020
Corporate Participants:
James R. Lance — Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Richard Johnson — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gray — Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Lauren Peters — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Jay Sole — UBS — Analyst
Robert Ohmes — Bank of America Securities — Analyst
Michael Binetti — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Adrienne Yih — Barclays — Analyst
Christopher Svezia — Wedbush Securities — Analyst
Gabriella Carbone — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23
After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed
US retailers and the holiday season – TJX Companies (TJX)
The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) saw sales slightly drop during the third quarter of 2021 while earnings benefited from lower tax rates. Open-only comp store sales were down 5%
Usio: An under-the-radar fintech firm
Value investors have long viewed the fintech industry as a gold mine of opportunities in the years to come, with payment processing services carrying a fair share of interest. Those