Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported total revenue of $34.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022, down 5% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net loss amounted to $3.1 billion, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net income of $3.3 billion, or $0.81 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.38.
For FY2022, Ford expects adjusted EBIT to range between $11.5-12.5 billion.
