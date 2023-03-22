GameStop Corp. (GME) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported net sales of $2.22 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.25 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $48.2 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $147.5 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.391 billion at the end of the quarter.

