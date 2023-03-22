Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
GameStop Corp. (GME) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported net sales of $2.22 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.25 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $48.2 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $147.5 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.391 billion at the end of the quarter.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings Infographic: Highlights of Nike’s Q3 2023 results
Sportswear giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in earnings for the third quarter of 2023, when its revenues increased by 14%. Third-quarter net income was $1.24
Signet Jewelers (SIG) expects a challenging environment for the jewelry industry in FY2024
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 10% year-to-date and 12% over the past three months. The company saw its
Foot Locker (FL) to revamp brands; sees turnaround this year
After an unimpressive holiday quarter performance, athletics apparel retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is on a drive to reset the brand for serving a broader customer base. It is