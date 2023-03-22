Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

GameStop Corp. (GME) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported net sales of $2.22 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.25 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $48.2 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $147.5 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.391 billion at the end of the quarter.

Prior performance

GameStop Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Earnings Infographic: Highlights of Nike’s Q3 2023 results

Sportswear giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in earnings for the third quarter of 2023, when its revenues increased by 14%. Third-quarter net income was $1.24

Signet Jewelers (SIG) expects a challenging environment for the jewelry industry in FY2024

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 10% year-to-date and 12% over the past three months. The company saw its

Foot Locker (FL) to revamp brands; sees turnaround this year

After an unimpressive holiday quarter performance, athletics apparel retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is on a drive to reset the brand for serving a broader customer base. It is

Tags

GAMING

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top