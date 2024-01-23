Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GE Earnings: General Electric Q4 adj. earnings jump on higher revenues
The General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 when the engineering conglomerate’s revenues grew in double digits.
The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the December quarter, compared to $0.66 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, net profit from continuing operations decreased to $1.59 billion or $1.44 per from $1.79 billion or $1.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $19.4 billion during the three months.
“2024 will be a momentous year as GE Aerospace and GE Vernova plan to launch as independent public companies in early April. Both companies will carry forward GE’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, with even sharper focus on their vital, growing industries,” said Lawrence Culp, chief executive officer of GE.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q4 2023 earnings results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $18.9 billion compared to $19 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings were $1.86
VZ Earnings: Everything you need to know about Verizon’s Q4 2023 results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday reported lower revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The telecom giant’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.08 per share from
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion. Organic sales grew 4%. Net earnings attributable to