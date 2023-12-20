Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
General Mills (GIS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 2% to $5.1 billion versus the same period a year ago. Organic net sales were down 2%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $596 million, down 2% from last year. EPS rose 1% to $1.02. Adjusted EPS was $1.25, up 14% in constant currency.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short of expectations.
The company updated its guidance for fiscal year 2024. Organic net sales are now expected to range between down 1% and flat, compared to the previous range of 3-4% growth. Adjusted EPS is now expected to increase 4-5% in constant currency, compared to the previous range of 4-6% growth in constant currency.
The stock fell over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q2 2024 adj. earnings miss estimates; revenues down 3%
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on Tuesday reported higher earnings, excluding special items, for the second quarter of 2024. The bottom line, however, missed analysts' expectations. Q2 profit, adjusted for one-off
Here’s why there is significant optimism around Meta Platforms (META)
Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) gained over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has jumped 191% this year. The social media giant delivered revenue and earnings growth during its
ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.2 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 1% in local currency compared to the same period a