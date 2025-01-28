Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Motors (GM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $47.7 billion.
Net loss attributable to stockholders was $2.96 billion, or $1.64 per share, compared to net income of $2.10 billion, or $1.59 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings rose 55% to $1.92 per share.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net income attributable to stockholders to range between $11.2-12.5 billion. GAAP and adjusted EPS are both expected to be $11-12.
