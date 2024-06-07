Categories Analysis, Leisure & Entertainment

GME Earnings: GameStop reports net loss for Q1 2024; sales fall 29%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Friday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 when the video game company’s sales declined sharply.

GameStop Q1 2024 earnings infographic

The company posted a net loss of $32.3 million or $0.11 per share for the April quarter, compared to a loss of $50.5 million or $0.17 per share in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, the loss per share was $0.12 in Q1, compared to a loss of $0.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 29% fall in net sales to $881.8 million during the three months. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.08 billion at the close of the quarter.

Prior Performance

  • GameStop Q4 2023 earnings infographic
  • GameStop Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

LULU Earnings: Lululemon reports higher sales and profit for Q1 2024

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) reported an increase in revenues and profit for the first quarter of 2024. The athletic wear company also issued guidance for the second quarter and FY24.

NIO Earnings: Nio reports net loss for Q1 2024; revenues down 7%

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 when the electric car maker's revenues dropped 7%. The China-based company also issued guidance for the

JM Smucker (SJM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $2.2 billion. Net income was $245.1 million, or $2.30 per

Tags

entertainmentGAMING

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top