Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.4 billion.
Net income decreased 14% to $223 million, or $1.45 per share, versus the year-ago period.
For the full year of 2022, the company estimates capital investments to be $190-220 million.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: UPS Q1 2022 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%
Freight forwarding company United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Tuesday reported a 6% increase in first-quarter revenues, aided by strong e-commerce demand. The positive top-line performance translated into double-digit growth in
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q1 2022 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results. Total operating revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $1.73 billion and was in line with estimates. Net loss amounted
PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q1 2022 financial results
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 9.3% year-over-year to $16.2 billion. Organic revenue growth was 13.7%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was