Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.4 billion.

Net income decreased 14% to $223 million, or $1.45 per share, versus the year-ago period.

For the full year of 2022, the company estimates capital investments to be $190-220 million.

Prior performance