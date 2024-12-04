Oracle (ORCL) to report Q2 results on December 9. Here’s what to expect

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to report results for the second quarter of 2025 next week, amid expectations for an increase in revenue and profit. Encouraged by the ever-growing demand, the company has built several high-tech data centers in multiple locations for AI development, and their number keeps growing.

The tech firm’s shares have grown a whopping 77% this year, hitting an all-time high of $192.43 a couple of weeks ago. That is well above the stock’s 52-week average price. ORCL has been one of the best-performing tech stocks this year, growing faster than most of its peers in the market. The stock is likely to maintain its uptrend in the near term, with reports of the company setting up a nuclear-powered data center and forging a tie-up with Amazon Web Services adding to investor confidence.

Q2 Report Due

Oracle’s second-quarter report is expected to come on Monday, December 9, at 4:05 pm ET. Wall Street predicts a sharp increase in adjusted earnings to $1.48 per share from $1.34 per share last year. The bullish forecast reflects an estimated 9% year-over-year increase in November-quarter revenues to $14.12 billion.

“The innovations from our labs and research centers in combination with feedback from our customers have helped us build superior products and services. You’ll hear about new cutting-edge features within OCI, Database, Analytics, Fusion, NetSuite, and our industry applications. We will also be showing new capabilities that we’ve been working on for a while, including embedded AI agents in Fusion and those drive productivity and efficiencies for our customers when they’re rolled out,” said Oracle’s CEO Safra Ada Catz at the Q1 earnings call.

After successfully transitioning from a database management leader into a cloud infrastructure company, Oracle has emerged as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning services for businesses to build and deploy AI models. The company’s high-performance data centers, powered by some of the fastest processors, are a preferred platform for AI development and other digital operations.

Q1 Results

In the first quarter, earnings increased to $2.93 billion or $1.03 per share, on a reported basis, from $2.42 billion or $0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter. Earnings, excluding special items, were $1.39 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 per share in Q1 2024. August-quarter revenues increased to $13.3 billion from $12.45 last year. There was a 10% increase in Cloud Services and License Support revenues. Earnings and revenue topped expectations, after missing in the prior quarter.

Extending the upswing seen since the beginning of the week, shares of Oracle traded up 3% on Wednesday afternoon. They have gained about 10% in the past 30 days.