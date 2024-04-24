Hasbro (HAS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $757.3 million.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $58.2 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to a loss of $22.1 million, or $0.16 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.61.

The company paid $97.2 million in cash dividends to shareholders in the quarter.

