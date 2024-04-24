Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Hasbro (HAS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $757.3 million.
Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $58.2 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to a loss of $22.1 million, or $0.16 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.61.
The company paid $97.2 million in cash dividends to shareholders in the quarter.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q1 2024 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues dipped slightly to $30 billion from $30.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to common
V Earnings: All you need to know about Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Visa (NYSE: V) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. GAAP net income grew 10% to $4.7 billion and EPS rose
Tesla (TSLA) reports lower Q1 revenue and earnings; results miss estimates
Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tuesday reported lower revenues and earnings, on an adjusted basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The Austin-based carmaker said its first-quarter revenues