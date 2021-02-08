Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.72 billion.
Net income was $105.2 million, or $0.76 per share, versus $95.5 million, or $0.69 per share, in the same period last year.
Adjusted net earnings were $175.3 million, or $1.27 per share.
