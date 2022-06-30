Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
Infographic: Key highlights from Constellation Brands (STZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 17% year-over-year to $2.3 billion.
Net income attributable to CBI more than doubled to $390 million, or $2.06 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS rose 14% to $2.66.
For FY2023, the company expects reported EPS to be $10.50-10.80 and comparable EPS, excluding Canopy, to be $11.20-11.50.
Prior performance
