STZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Constellation Brands’ Q1 2025 financial results

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Reported net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.66 billion. Comparable sales growth was 6%.

Net income attributable to CBI was $877 million, or $4.78 per share, compared to $135.9 million, or $0.74 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 17% to $3.57.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue missed the mark.

For fiscal year 2025, reported EPS is expected to be $14.63-14.93 and comparable EPS is expected to be $13.50-13.80.

The stock rose over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance