Key highlights from Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Q3 2025 earnings results

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $2.46 billion remained flat compared to the prior-year quarter on both a reported and comparable basis.

Net income attributable to CBI grew 21% year-over-year to $616 million. Reported earnings per share rose 23% to $3.39. Comparable EPS remained flat at $3.25.

Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, enterprise organic sales are expected to grow 2-5%. Reported EPS is expected to be $3.90-4.30 while comparable EPS is expected to be $13.40-13.80.

The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.

Prior performance