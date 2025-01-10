Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Q3 2025 earnings results
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $2.46 billion remained flat compared to the prior-year quarter on both a reported and comparable basis.
Net income attributable to CBI grew 21% year-over-year to $616 million. Reported earnings per share rose 23% to $3.39. Comparable EPS remained flat at $3.25.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, enterprise organic sales are expected to grow 2-5%. Reported EPS is expected to be $3.90-4.30 while comparable EPS is expected to be $13.40-13.80.
The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.
Prior performance
