HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q3 2024 financial results
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales were $40.2 billion, up 6.6% from the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 1.3%.
Net earnings were $3.6 billion, or $3.67 per share, compared to $3.8 billion, or $3.81 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.78.
Sales and earnings beat estimates.
HD updated its full-year guidance. For fiscal year 2024, total sales are expected to increase approx. 4% including SRS and the 53rd week. Comparable sales are projected to decline approx. 2.5% for the 52-week period compared to fiscal year 2023.
EPS for the 53-week period is expected to decline around 2% from last year. Adjusted EPS for the same period is expected to decline around 1% from last year.
The results beat and guidance hike allowed the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
