Highlights from Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Q3 earnings: IG

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The restaurant chain reported a 14% rise in Q3 revenues to $1.6 billion, narrowly beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $3.76 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
CMG shares fell 5.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 58% since the beginning of this year.
Digital sales grew 202.5% year over year to $776.4 million and represented 48.8% of sales.
