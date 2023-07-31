Highlights of Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $4.82 billion. Organic sales grew 8%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $502

Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp fall in net profit and revenues. Total revenues and other