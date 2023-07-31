Highlights of Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings

Broadband service provider Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) has reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second quarter revenue increased by 0.5% year-over-year to $13.7 billion; residential revenue dropped 0.3%, other revenue rose by 29%, and commercial revenue moved up 1.4%
- Total residential and small and medium business Internet customers increased by 77,000, taking the total to 30.6 million
- Total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 648,000 during the quarter; Charter now serves 6.6 million mobile lines.
- Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the second quarter
- Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 billion, which is up 0.2% from last year
- Net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.3 billion in Q2, compared to $3.7 billion in the prior year
