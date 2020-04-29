Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Humana Inc. (HUM) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Amy Smith — Investor Relations

Bruce D. Broussard — President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian A. Kane — Chief Financial Officer

Welcome to Humana First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Amy Smith — Investor Relations

In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our first quarter 2020 results and our updated financial outlook for 2020 as well as our pandemic relief efforts. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Our Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session.

Humana’s website humana.com later today.

Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statement. Certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to read the detailed risk factors discussed in our latest Form 10-K, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our first quarter 2020 earnings press release as they relate to forward-looking statements and to note in particular that these forward-looking statements could be impacted by risks related to the spread of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential impact to us of, one, actions taken by federal, state and local governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and in turnrelax those restrictions, two #1 #2 those restrictions; two, actions taken by us to expand benefits for our members and provide relief for the healthcare provider community in connection with COVID-19; three, disruptions in our ability to operate our business effectively; and four, negative pressure in economic, employment and financial markets, among others, all of which creates additional uncertainties and risks for our business. Our forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of these additional uncertainties and risks, along with other risks discussed in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly address or update any forward-looking statements and future filings or communications regarding our business or results. Today’s press release, our historical financial news releases and our filings with the SEC are all also available on our Investor Relations site. Call participants should note that today’s discussion includes financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP. Management’s explanation for the use of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included in today’s press release.Finally, any references to earnings per share or EPS made during this conference call refer to diluted earnings per common share. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bruce Broussard.

Bruce D. Broussard — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Amy, and good morning and thank you for joining us. First, let me say that these are unprecedented times. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of many clinicians who have been front and center and treating patients with COVID-19. We are all better off for their compassionate and unwavering commitment to the health of others.At Humana we’ve been working relentlessly to ease some of the burden on all stakeholders by being proactive and transparent in our engagement as we navigate the global coronavirus pandemic, including the recovery and reentry efforts as we emerge into a new normal that is yet to be defined. I’m thankful for and proud of the extraordinary efforts of our associates in addressing this generational challenge. This crisis has confirmed the strength of our integrated care delivery strategy with a deep focus on member and provider experiences and a multi-faceted personalized approach to care that combines digital, data analytics and telehealth across home and clinic settings to deliver quality care and improved clinical outcomes to those we serve.

As an organization focused on serving vulnerable populations, including over 8 million Medicare beneficiaries, we recognize that safety and particularly consumer confidence in the ability to once again safely begin using the healthcare system are top of mind with everyone and we play a pivotal role in ensuring both. Humana will continue to persist in addressing health and financial concerns for members, providers and employer groups, while also supporting our associates who are critical to our success. We are being proactive in our actions to support all these stakeholders, including our outreach to nearly 500,000 members most at risk for COVID-19 across our segments as identified by their proximity to COVID-19 hotspots and those with multiple chronic conditions.

One of our key learnings from the crisis is that a significant number of beneficiaries have concerns about food and security, social isolation and access to needed prescription medicines. To help address these concerns around social determinants of health, we’ve taken several actions. Specifically, we fulfilled orders for over 0.5 million meals, initiated efforts to address loneliness by connecting members with emotional support services like the Friendship Line and the National Disaster Hotline and have several pharmacy efforts underway including early refills and increased mail order delivery.

In addition, we have contributed $50 million to the Humana Foundation to support coronavirus relief and recovery efforts during and in the immediate aftermath of the health crisis, including support of healthcare workers, seniors and those experiencing food insecurity.

We along with other payers have taken numerous proactive steps to do our part to address our members’ financial and health concerns. In addition to the meal delivery and the pharmacy efforts discussed previously, we waived member cost related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing and treatment, expanded access to telehealth services by waiving out-of-pocket cost for services delivered by participating in-network providers, pivoted our Medicaid long-term support services in person care management program to a telephonic model to connect our care coaches and members via FaceTime, increased the use of digital health for military families including behavioral services and help convene TRICARE policy changes, such as this enrollment waivers for military families unable to pay premiums. To support providers we took steps to ease liquidity concerns, alleviate capacity issues across the system and allow them to focus on the immediate needs of their patients, including releasing approximately $1 billion in advance funding for providers at a time when cash flow is meaningfully challenged, lifting certain provider administrative requirements, simplifying and expediting claims processing, suspending in-network clinical authorization requirements and accepting audio only telephone visits for reimbursement equivalent to an in-person visit. And lastly, to support our employer groups, we’ve extended our 30-day grace period for premiums for small commercial groups facing financial hardship, temporarily waived certain active work requirements for employees to maintain coverage and assisted small businesses with resources to help navigate the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program as well as other sources of funding. Given the changes made to promote and advance the continuation of care while social distancing, our providers, especially those in [Technical Issues] arrangements we’ve seen incredible upticks in telehealth for both care related to COVID-19 as well as general health concerns. Telehealth visits with traditional telehealth partners have more than doubled and the growth is even more compelling when you factor in brick and mortar providers that have pivoted to telehealth.

Telehealth, together with increased use of our mail-order pharmacy and early fills allows our members with chronic conditions to continue to receive care to prevent long-term negative health implications. Since the declaration of the national emergency in mid-March, we have closed approximately 630,000 gaps in care. Further the providers in our value-based arrangements seldom [Phonetic] benefit of predictable cash flow streams and we’re the fastest to innovate and create thoughtful digital telehealth strategies in response to the crisis.

To underscore the meaningful and lasting impact of these actions, let me share a story from our proactive outreach to our most vulnerable members. One member e-mailed me to let me know that he never felt more [Phonetic] like an important family member than the day he received a call from one of our associates during the crisis who is simply calling to see how he was doing and ask whether he needed anything. Thankfully, he was doing fine and even noted that the Humana mail-order pharmacy had renewed his prescription the day before. Our associate had, “made his day” with one simple action and he described Humana as wonderful. This is one of countless stories that show the proactive actions are having a positive impact.

I shared this not to pat ourselves on the back but rather to demonstrate the importance of working together with our industry peers to deliver solutions, building on our relationships with our members as key touch points for determining and meeting their needs. Perhaps what’s most inspiring is the way the healthcare sector and the general business community have come together to address the crisis in the meaningful public partnership led by the federal government. For example, #2 #3 For example, providers and lab companies prioritizing COVID lab tests, manufacturers changing production lines to create respiratory and ventilators, retailers expanding testing facilities by facilitating drive-through testing sites and not-for-profits working to distribute food in their local markets. We believe this cross-industry collaboration and public-private partnership has enabled agility and innovation as we navigate this crisis and we’re not done. Health plans can play a major role in developing a comprehensive and actionable plan as we serve as a critical link between the individual and the provider and can leverage our data capabilities to inform and guide the recovery. We will continue to invest to help our constituency during and in the aftermath of the crisis, including recovery and reentry efforts, while also building upon the digital data and analytics, telehealth and value-based care advances that were accelerated due to the pandemic. These advances will help us progress our strategy as we emerge into a new normal. Before I turn the call over to Brian, I’d briefly touch on our operating performance over the last quarter. As social distancing emerged mid-March, we successfully and rapidly migrated nearly all of our 46,000 associates to work-at-home settings and implemented social — physical distancing standards and deep cleaning to protect those essential associates needed in the office. We also worked to secure additional personal protective equipment for our clinicians on the front lines and implemented new protocols for their safety, allowing us to keep our wholly-owned alliance and joint venture clinics open to serve the patients during the crisis. Our systems and technology are performing well, our associate engagement scores remain best in class and our Net Promoter Scores continue to be strong. Now turning to our financial performance. All of our businesses started the year strong from both a strategic and financial perspective. And as we navigate through these uncertain times, we believe that this underlying strength sets us up well for 2021 and beyond. As Brian will discuss in a moment, while acknowledging the uncertainties as to the duration of the crisis and to the extent to which deferred procedures may resume, we are maintaining our previous full year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $18.25 to $18.75. This also reflects our expected continued investment to help our constituencies and communities that may be disproportionately affected by this crisis. For example, to the extent we continue to see reduced utilization for an extended time, we are committed to taking actions similar to those we’ve taken to date to address health and financial concerns. These actions could include incremental benefits for members or employer groups, further [Technical Issues] community support, continued assistance for providers to ensure [Technical Issues] and further outreach to members to ensure they have access to quality care. In closing, I want to reiterate that a meaningful public-private partnership is the key to long-term successful response to COVID-19. The leadership of the administration, Congress governors and mayors across the nation combined with the [Technical Issues] private sector is the right foundation to build on moving forward. Humana stands ready to be a strong and willing partner to federal, state and local governments and community nonprofits. Together, we can take the lessons learned to reshape the healthcare system to provide meaningful access to care and to holistically manage health and lifestyle needs. We thank them for their partnership and look forward to our work together on these shared goals. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian A. Kane — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Bruce, and good morning everyone. I would also like to begin by acknowledging the unique and challenging times we are facing during which we are guided by the best interests of all the constituencies that we serve. As Bruce described and as I will discuss later in my remarks, we are committed to continuing to invest to minimize the impact of this global crisis on our members, provider partners, employer groups and the communities we serve while advancing the long-term sustainability of our Company and the healthcare system as a whole.

I will first discuss our results for the quarter. Today we reported adjusted EPS of $5.40 ahead of our previous expectations and as Bruce indicated, reflects a strong start to the year for all of our businesses prior to the impact of COVID. Our January through mid-March fundamentals, including strategic, operational and financial metrics were solid in outperforming our previous expectations.

During the last two weeks of March the spread of COVID-19 began to affect our business. Through the impact occurred late enough in the quarter such that in totality the virus did not have a material impact on our financial results.

In our retail segment prior to COVID the individual Medicare Advantage business was running ahead of plan with per member per month premiums and utilization favorable to expectations. The members that enrolled with us in 2019 as well as the new members who joined Humana this year are also performing well. During the last two weeks of March and continuing into April, we experienced a meaningful decline in utilization with the exception of pharmacy cost, which ran higher than expected as our members with our encouragement refilled their prescriptions early to ensure they had adequate supply during the crisis.

With respect to membership, during the open enrollment period from January through March, we experienced better sales and higher retention than previously expected. As a result, we are increasing our full-year 2020 expected individual MA membership growth to a range of 300,000 to 350,000 from our previous range of 270,000 to 330,000. Not surprisingly, sales slowed in the latter half of March through the month of April on account of COVID affecting brokers in the field as face to face meetings were restricted. We have also seen a decline in member terminations during this period. We will be watching these dynamics closely as the pandemic progresses and as more brokers adopt digital channels, which we are helping to facilitate.

We are also reaffirming our projected full-year 2020 group MA membership growth of approximately 90,000 members, as well as our expected decline in standalone PDP membership of approximately 550,000 members.

With respect to Medicaid, the results include the transition of the risk for the Kentucky contract from CareSource as of January 1st and the business is performing well. While Medicaid membership was in line with expectations pre-COVID, we are withdrawing our membership guidance for full year 2020, acknowledging the tremendous uncertainty created by COVID-19 and the resulting economic trends. We expect these trends to be a tailwind to our previous Medicaid membership guidance of 150,000 to 200,000 for the full year recognizing that states are not disenrolling individuals for Medicaid at this time and more individuals are beginning to qualify for coverage each day.

In our Group and Specialty segment we are similarly pleased with our performance in the quarter. Our prior-period development was favorable and our current year metrics through mid-March were running consistent with expectations, including the benefit ratio for our fully insured commercial group medical business. In addition, our commercial medical membership was running in line with expectations. We are executing the first phase of a multi-year plan for sustainable growth following years of decline in commercial membership. We’ve seen early traction in our prioritized markets, as evidenced by improved volume of quotes, close ratios and retentions. This progress is driven by new detailed market operating plans in these prioritized markets, key hires at the market level and targeted pricing investments to support retention. Through March we are on track to achieve membership targets but now anticipate COVID-19 headwinds will be challenging for this segment, including potential small group health plan terminations and large group workforce reductions primarily driven by the duration of the social distancing restrictions across the nation and the speed of recovery and re-entry. As you will recall, we are heavily weighted to the small group business, which we expect will disproportionately be impacted by the pandemic and accordingly, as Bruce explained, we have taken actions to assist small businesses during the crisis.

Given this inherent uncertainty, we are not prepared to comment on our full-year 2020 membership of pre-tax expectations post COVID and are #3 #4 2020 membership or pretax expectations post COVID and are withdrawing our guidance for this segment. We are closely watching how unemployment trends develop, differentiating between layoffs and furloughs as furloughs enabled by the federal payroll protection program resulted employees generally continuing to receive health coverage through their employer. Lastly, our Healthcare Services segment businesses were performing well prior to COVID with pharmacy, provider and home results in line with expectations and showing nice improvement year-over-year. COVID has meaningfully impacted our pharmacy business. As many of our members avail themselves of the options to refill early when the pandemic spread to give them peace of mind, during the last few weeks of April, we have seen pharmacy use slow. We have also seen a material increase in mail order usage which we believe offers members a better experience and higher medication adherence rates. Additionally, Kindred has been adversely impacted by the virus, in particular as new home health admissions slowed dramatically and our provider businesses which are largely at risk saw lower utilization in the last two weeks of March and throughout April.

I will now provide more specifics around how COVID impacted the quarterly financials and our expected 2020 results. As I mentioned, the virus had an immaterial impact on the first quarter given that most of the COVID related developments occurred late in March. Although sadly some of our members have been diagnosed and treated for COVID, it is a very small percentage of our membership base in part due to the geographic hotspots for the outbreak being in areas where our membership is relatively small. As I noted, we have experienced elevated pharmacy costs as members refilled their scripts early as well as higher administrative spend including both a $50 million foundation donation that Bruce mentioned to assist our multiple stakeholders, as well as higher cost broadly to address the needs caused by the pandemic. In the quarter, however, these costs were offset by the deferral of medical procedures in the back half of March as the country went into lockdown. Specifically with respect to medical utilization, we have seen overall declines by at least 30% depending on the service category. We expect the trend of lower utilization to persist while stay home and other restrictions remain in place in the near term, followed by a period of recovery in utilization rates over the coming weeks as previously deferred nonessential procedures resume with a backlog of demand. We also expect testing to ramp up as more test become available.

With respect to the full year, we are reaffirming our adjusted EPS guidance of $18.25 to $18.75. However, given the likelihood of significant variability by financial statement line item, including operating costs and benefit expense, we are withdrawing all other detailed guidance points with the exception of the Medicare membership projections discussed previously. We acknowledge that a number of variables and uncertainties will impact our results, including among others, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the continued actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent lessening of those restrictions, the timing and degree in resumption of demand for deferred healthcare services, the ability of our commercial members to pay their premium, the degree of diagnostic testing and the cost and timing of any new therapeutic treatments or vaccines. All of these items are highly variable and difficult to predict and our reaffirmation of guidance is subject to the significant uncertainty associated with these items. As such, our response to this global health crisis and the subsequent recovery will continue to evolve over the coming months and we fully expect that any impact we experience from from lower utilization will be entirely offset by our support for our Medicare members, providers, employer groups and the communities that we serve. From a seasonality perspective, we expect that a disproportionate amount of our full-year 2020 earnings will now occur in the first half, heavily weighted to the second quarter. There were significant variability in quarterly estimates based on various potential scenarios and how quickly deferred utilization bounces back and our subsequent response to any imbalances that may occur, including the timing of our staged support measures. Our current expectation is that nonessential procedures will resume and ultimately ramp up in the coming weeks and months as the system could run modestly above normal levels for a period of time. The system’s ability to run at greater than normal levels will be dependent on the degree of consumer confidence and once again safely using the healthcare system as well as the system’s ability to flex supply to meet demand. I will now touch briefly on our liquidity position. We significantly increased our liquidity during March with the issuance of $1.1 billion in senior notes and a $1 billion draw under our one-year term loan bank commitment we have in place. We felt it was prudent to tap the credit markets when faced with significant uncertainty from a global pandemic and volatility in the commercial paper market. As a result, while our debt to cap ratio of approximately 39% is higher than normal, we believe we are strongly positioned from a liquidity standpoint with the ability to bring the ratio down over the course of the year based on the progression of the virus and the recovery.

We have approximately $2.4 billion of cash and short-term investments at our parent company and have access to an additional $2 billion under our credit agreement. I would note, however, that we expect lower dividends from our subsidiaries to the parent this year relative to the last couple of years in light of significant membership and premium growth in 2019 and 2020. As you are aware, we are required to hold approximately $0.12 of every dollar of incremental premium as statutory capital in our subsidiaries. Finally a quick word about our 2021 Medicare Advantage bids. The team is working extremely hard to understand the potential impacts that COVID may have on our premium and cost next year. As is customary, our philosophy is to take a prudent approach to our bids that is financially sound but also offers a compelling product to our customers. We are also proceeding under the assumption that $18.50 of 2020 EPS is the jumping-off point as we think about our 2021 adjusted EPS growth. We will provide more commentary about our 2021 pricing on our second quarter call. With that, we will open the lines up for your questions. In fairness to those waiting in the queue, we ask that you limit yourself to one question. Also, please note that Bruce, Amy and I are in separate locations, but we will endeavor to make the Q&A as smooth as possible. Operator, please introduce the first caller.

Questions and Answers:

