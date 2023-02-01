Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
HUM Earnings: Highlights of Humana’s Q4 2022 financial results
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted profit increased from last year, aided by a 7% growth in revenues.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $15 million or $0.12 per share for the December quarter, compared to a loss of $14 million or $0.11 per share a year ago. Excluding special items, it posted net earnings of $1.62 per share for the three-month period, up 31% year-over-year.
Total revenues increased by 7% to $22.4 billion in the fourth quarter. The management expects full-year 2023 earnings to be at least $27.57 per share on an unadjusted basis, and around $28.00 per share on an adjusted basis
