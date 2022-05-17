Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HUYA Earnings Call – Preliminary Transcript
HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Q1 2022 earnings call dated May. 17, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for HUYA, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today’s conference call is being recorded.
I would now turn the call over to Ms. Hanyu Liu, Company Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
