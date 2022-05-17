Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

HUYA Earnings Call – Preliminary Transcript

HUYA Inc.  (NYSE: HUYA) Q1 2022 earnings call dated May. 17, 2022

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for HUYA, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Ms. Hanyu Liu, Company Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Most Popular

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings decline, revenue up 11%

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter 2022 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting an 11% revenue growth. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $930.0 million from $839.4

Pinterest (PINS): Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on this stock

Shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stayed in green territory on Monday. The stock has dropped 40% year-to-date and 62% in the past 12 months. There is a mixed sentiment

Stock Watch : Here’s What You Need to Know before investing in Kellogg (K)

Food companies have performed better than most other sectors during the pandemic as government restrictions forced people to cook at home. Investors, in general, find the stocks of such companies

Tags

Communication Servicesentertainment

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top