HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for HUYA, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Ms. Hanyu Liu, Company Investor Relations. Please go ahead.