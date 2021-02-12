Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Health Care
Juliet Cunningham — Vice President, Investor Relations
Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. During the call today, we will review the financial results released after the close of market, and offer commentary on our commercial activity, after which we’ll host a question-and-answer session. If you have not had a chance to review the earnings release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at illumina.com. Participating for Illumina today will be Francis deSouza, CEO; and Sam Samad, CFO. Francis will provide an update on the state of Illumina’s business and Sam will review our financial results. This call today is being recorded and the audio portion will be archived in the Investor section of our website.
It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today’s call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or discussed. All forward-looking statements are based upon current available information, and Illumina assumes no obligation to update these statements. To better understand the risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, we refer you to the documents that Illumina files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Illumina’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.
With that, I’ll now turn over the call to Francis.
Francis deSouza — President & Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Juliet. Good afternoon everyone. Illumina had a strong finish to 2020, with both revenue and orders setting new records. Fourth quarter revenue of $953 million, was up 20% sequentially from the third quarter. Sequencing Instruments grew 29% quarter-over-quarter. We also booked the second highest NovaSeq units during the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the August launch of our v1.5 reagents. V1.5 resulted in higher new customer growth, as well as additional HiSeq conversions. NovaSeq continues to be the market-leading sequencer as it enters its fifth year since launch. Full year 2020 revenue of $3.2 billion declined 9% year-over-year with the largest impact from the pandemic in the second quarter. Our business accelerated in the second half of the year, growing 17% compared to the first half.
In 2020, we shipped more than 2,000 sequencing systems, setting another record for mid-throughput shipments and added more than 700 new customers, which exceeded our expectations. I’d like to share some fourth quarter highlights by platform, starting with our high-throughput systems. NovaSeq consumable pull-through was at its highest level of the year at over $1.2 million per instrument. We expect NovaSeq pull-through to continue at pre-pandemic levels of $1.1 million to $1.2 million per year in 2021. The NovaSeq v1.5 reagent introduction is catalyzing a new wave of high-throughput customers as the $600 genome became a reality for labs of any size. In fact, over half of our NovaSeq system orders in 2020 were to new high throughput customers. This includes customers like Argentina’s Ministry of Health, who purchased NovaSeq for infectious disease research.
