Infographic: A snapshot of Booking Holdings’ Q1 2023 earnings report
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) has announced financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, reporting strong earnings and revenue growth.
Reported net income for the first quarter was $266 million, or $7.0 per share, compared to a loss of $700 million, or $17.10 per share in the first quarter of 2022.
Adjusted profit more than doubled year-over-year to $11.6 per share in the three-month period from $3.90 per share a year ago. Driving the bottom-line growth, total revenues rose 40% year-over-year to $3.8 billion.
“Our focus remains on continuing to improve our offering to both our supply partners and travelers, and I am encouraged by the progress our teams continue to make,” said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.
