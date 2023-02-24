Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Highlights of Booking Holdings’ Q4 2022 earnings report
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2022, reporting strong earnings and revenue growth.
Reported net income for the fourth quarter was $1.24 billion, or $31.92 per share, compared to $619 million, or $14.94 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted profit increased 56% annually to $24.74 per share in the three-month period from $15.83 per share a year ago. Driving the bottom-line growth, total revenues rose 36% year-over-year to $4.05 billion.
“Looking back at the full year of 2022, I am proud of our company’s performance during what was a challenging and competitive environment. We generated our highest-ever level of revenue of $17 billion in the year, which increased 56% versus 2021 and was 13% higher than in 2019,” said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.
