Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Infographic: Abbott (ABT) reports Q2 2020 earnings
Weakness in medical devices unit hurt overall results in Q2
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. Revenue for the quarter fell 8% to b $7.3 billion, while adjusted EPS declined 31% to $0.57.
However, the results were stronger than street projections, which sent the stock up 1% during pre-market hours. The stock has gained 11% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Abbott Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
The largest Medical Devices unit was the worst hit, where sales dropped 21%, as hospitals postponed various surgeries to cater to COVID patients. Earlier today, rival Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) also reported a massive 35% decline in quarterly earnings, hurt by weakness in the medical devices segment.
Past performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Bank of America (BAC) Q2 2020 earnings results
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The banking giant reported a 3% dip in the quarterly revenue, and net income
Texas Instruments (TXN): Is it worth buying?
While the tech firms are not immune to the current turbulent operating environment, they have the ability to modify the current weakness and drive new demand post the pandemic. Semiconductor
Infographic: Key numbers from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2020 earnings announcement
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Reported sales decreased 10.8% to $18.3 billion. GAAP earnings fell 35% to $3.6 billion, or $1.36 per share.