Infographic: All you need to know about Mattel’s Q3 performance
Mattel(NASDAQ:MAT) posted its third-quarter 2022 earnings results.
The company had a net sales growth of $1.7 billion up by 8% year on year.
Mattel reported a net income of $813 million or $2.29 per share compared to $311million or $0.90 per share.
