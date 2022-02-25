Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail

Key highlights from Foot Locker’s (FL) Q4 2021 earnings results

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 6.9% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. Comparable store sales rose by 0.8%.

Net income was $103 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to $123 million, or $1.17 per share, for the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS increased 7.7% YoY to $1.67.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $4.25-4.60.

