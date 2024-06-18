Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $8.8 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 9% year-over-year.

Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $954 million, or $3.45 per share, compared to $872 million, or $3.01 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.38 per share.

New orders increased 19% to 21,293 homes while deliveries increased 15% to 19,690 homes in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 17,873 homes with a dollar value of $8.2 billion.

For the third quarter of 2024, new orders and deliveries are both expected to range between 20,500 and 21,000 homes.

Prior performance