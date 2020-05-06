Infographic: Alteryx (AYX) Q1 2020 earnings results

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) reported the first-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The data analytics firm’s loss missed analysts’ consensus by a cent, even as it surpassed top-line consensus.

Alteryx also suspended its full year-guidance citing uncertainties related to COVID-19.



AYX shares fell nearly 12% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 34% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance