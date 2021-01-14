Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday. Revenues were C$160.5 million, an increase of 33% compared to the previous year.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of C$0.01 per share, compared to a loss of C$0.19 per share last year. Unadjusted net loss widened to C$120.59 million from C$7.93 million, while loss per share rose to C$0.42 from C$0.03 last year.
“We are pleased with our second-quarter results which reflect the strength of our diversified global cannabis and consumer packaged goods businesses,” said Irwin D. Simon, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.
The company has signed an agreement to combine with Tilray, Inc. to have the world’s largest global cannabis company based on clean financial valuations.
Aphria’s stock closed at $9.43 on Wednesday evening. showing an increase of 6%.
