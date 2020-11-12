INFOGRAPHIC: Applied Materials Q4 earnings dashboard

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The manufacturing giant reported Q4 revenue of $4.69 billion, up 25% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.25 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
AMAT shares rose 2.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 13% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q4 results? Stay tuned here for Applied Materials Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Lyft (LYFT) expects revenue growth to face headwinds in Q4 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic brought all kinds of travel to a standstill, impacting all companies associated with this industry. Ridesharing company Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) was no exception. For the third
Alibaba (BABA): Domestic consumption and cloud computing are key pillars of growth strategy
Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recovered, gaining over 1% on Wednesday after the Chinese government drafted new regulations aimed at curbing internet monopolies. The Chinese ecommerce company reported strong
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is well-positioned to gain from the new normal
While the change in people's travel patterns and discretionary spending impacted new vehicle sales during the pandemic days the used car market witnessed a boom, which is having a positive