Infographic: Baidu (BIDU) Q3 2021 earnings highlights

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) the Chinese multinational technology company reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings today before the opening bell.
The company had revenue of $4.9 billion with an increase of 13% year on year.
The net loss was $2.5 billion or $7.48 loss per share and adjusted earnings per share were $2.28.
