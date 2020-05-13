Infographic: Cisco (CSCO) Q3 2020 earnings results

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 after the regular trading hours on Monday. The technology giant surpassed analysts’ estimates for the quarter.
CFO Kelly Kramer said in a statement, “The resiliency that we have been building into our business model is paying off, with software subscriptions now at 74% of our software revenue, up 9 points year over year. We are focused on driving long-term profitable growth while delivering shareholder value.
The stock gained 3% immediately following the announcement. CSCO shares have slipped nearly 20% in the trailing 12 months.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Tilray’s (TLRY) loss widens in Q1 despite minimal impact from COVID-19
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported mixed results yesterday for its first quarter of 2020. Despite revenue rising more than 100% in the quarter, the cannabis producer again reported a loss that
Key highlights from Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q1 2020 earnings results
Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday after the market closes. The company suspended all stock buybacks and dividends
Fueled by funding, Novavax (NVAX) gains ground in race for Covid-19 vaccine
For Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), the new fiscal year is of great significance due to the progress it has achieved in developing Covid-19 vaccine. At a time when healthcare agencies