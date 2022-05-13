Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: Everything you need to know about Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Q3 earnings

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the third quarter of 2022. The company’s revenues dropped 9% year-over-year during the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Q3 2022 earnings infographic

The Canada-based medical marijuana company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$12.3 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of C$20.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues decreased 9% annually to C$50.4 million. Medical marijuana sales increased 8%, while consumer marijuana sales declined 43%.

“We continue to steer our differentiated global cannabis business towards long-term shareholder value creation. This is being accomplished through a sole focus on the most profitable growth opportunities, rationalization of our Canadian cost structure, and disciplined use of capital. Our plan is working and we remain firmly on track to achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by the first half of fiscal 2023., ” said Miguel Martin, chief executive officer of Aurora Cannabis.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Aurora’s Q3 results

Shares of Aurora Cannabis traded slightly higher early Friday on the Nasdaq stock market, after closing the previous session higher. It has lost about 58% since the beginning of the year.

Prior Performance

  • Aurora Cannabis Q1 2022 earnings infographic
  • Aurora Cannabis Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Stock Watch: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) looks poised for strong recovery

The business world is slowly getting back on track after the authorities eased restrictions and economic recovery gathered steam, but some sectors that thrived on the pandemic-driven boom earlier are

Walt Disney (DIS): Streaming services strength puts the House of Mouse in a league of its own

Shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) were down 2.6% on Thursday, a day after the company reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results. While both revenue and earnings fell

Infographic: Highlights of Kellogg Company’s Q1 2022 earnings report

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has reported a modest decline in first-quarter earnings despite an increase in revenues. Sales grew across all geographical segments except the U.S. Net income, adjusted for special

Tags

Cannabismarijuana

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top