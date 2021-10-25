Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Facebook (FB) Q3 revenue up 35%, earnings beat estimates

Social media behemoth Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on Monday said its third-quarter revenues and earnings increased sharply, aided by strong demand from advertisers. Earnings also topped expectations. The stock made strong gains in extended trading immediately after the announcement.

Facebook Q3 2021 earnings infographic

Revenues jumped 35% to $29.0 billion in the third quarter, with most of it coming from the core advertising segment. Analysts had forecast a faster growth. The top-line benefited from a 6% increase in daily active users. At the end of the quarter, the company had 2.91 billion monthly active users.

Reflecting the strong revenue growth, net profit climbed to $9.19 billion or $3.22 per share from $7.84 billion or $2.71 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings also exceeded the market’s projection.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings

Facebook’s stock has grown 22% since the beginning of 2021. It closed Monday’s trading higher and gained further in the after-hours session following the earnings release.

Prior Performance

  • Facebook Q2 2021 earnings
  • Facebook Q1 2021 earnings
  • FACEBOOK Q4 2020 earnings
  • Facebook Q3 2020 earnings

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Seagate Technology beats Q1 earnings estimate: Infographic

Seagate Technology (NYSE: ALK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $3.12 billion, up 35% year-over-year and higher than

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales

Tags

advertisingLeisure & Entertainment

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top