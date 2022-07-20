Infographic: Key highlights from Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2022 earnings results

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $2.58 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $1 billion, or $7.24 per share, compared to $448.5 million, or $2.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.25.

Biogen raised its revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year of 2022 based on better-than-expected topline performance and continued cost management. For FY2022, revenue is now expected to be $9.9-10.1 billion and adjusted EPS is now expected to be $15.25-16.75 compared to the previous ranges of $9.7-10 billion for revenue and $14.25-16.00 for adjusted EPS.

