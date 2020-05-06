Infographic: GoDaddy (GDDY) Q1 2020 earnings results

Cloud-based technology solutions provider GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) surpassed the market’s estimates in its first quarter of 2020. Earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $792 million bettered consensus targets of $0.17 of EPS and $789.86 million of revenue. GDDY stock rose about 6% in the extended-hours.
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, GoDaddy expects revenue to grow 7% to $790 million, which includes the estimated net impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue growth by category is expected to approximate high single-digit growth in Domains, mid-single-digit growth in Hosting and presence and mid-teens growth in Business Applications. Changes in customer behavior from COVID-19 are expected to disproportionately impact the Hosting and presence category.
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: Everything you need to know about Walt Disney Q2 2020 results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended March 28, 2020. Second quarter net income was $475 million, or $0.26 per
A visual representation of Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2020 earnings results
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net revenues amounted to $1.79 billion compared to $1.83 billion in the same period last year. On a
After weak Q1, ExxonMobil (XOM) plans cost-reduction to beat demand woes
All the leading oil companies have slashed production after industry leading energy explorer ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) incurred a loss in the early months of the fiscal year as crude prices