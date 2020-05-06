Infographic: GoDaddy (GDDY) Q1 2020 earnings results

Cloud-based technology solutions provider GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) surpassed the market’s estimates in its first quarter of 2020. Earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $792 million bettered consensus targets of $0.17 of EPS and $789.86 million of revenue. GDDY stock rose about 6% in the extended-hours.

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, GoDaddy expects revenue to grow 7% to $790 million, which includes the estimated net impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue growth by category is expected to approximate high single-digit growth in Domains, mid-single-digit growth in Hosting and presence and mid-teens growth in Business Applications. Changes in customer behavior from COVID-19 are expected to disproportionately impact the Hosting and presence category.