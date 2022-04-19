Categories AlphaGraphs, Analysis, Industrials, Other Industries
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) reports Q1 earnings
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.
The oil field services company reported Q1 revenue of $4.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection.
Adjusted net income of $0.35 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
