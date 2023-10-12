Infographic: Highlights of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q3 2023 earnings

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported a 4% decrease in revenues for the third quarter of 2023. However, the company’s net profit rose sharply during the period.

Third-quarter net profit increased to $147.68 million or $4.18 per share from $100.5 million or $2.79 per share in the comparable period of last year. Meanwhile, total revenues decreased 4% annually to $1.03 billion. International comparable-store sales rose 3.3% year-over-year, while U.S same-store declined 0.6%.

The company’s board of directors declared a $1.21/share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023, to be paid on December 29, 2023.

Prior Performance