Infographic: Highlights of Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has reported an increase in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, despite a modest decline in revenues.

Adjusted earnings increased 23% annually to $4.25 per share in the final three months of fiscal 2021. Fourth-quarter unadjusted profit moved up to $155.7 million or $4.25 per share from $151.9 million or $3.85 per share last year.

Meanwhile, net revenues edged down 1% annually to $1.34 billion. Global comparable-store sales grew 1.8% annually, and domestic same-store sales moved up 1%.

Domino’s shares traded lower on Tuesday afternoon. The stock has declined 28% since the beginning of 2022, after entering the year on a low note.

