Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Infographic: How Abbott Laboratories (ABT) performed in Q4 2022 financial results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales declined 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion.

Net earnings decreased 48% to $1 billion while EPS fell 47% to $0.59. Adjusted earnings were down 23% to $1.8 billion while adjusted EPS dropped 22% to $1.03.

Abbott expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be $4.30-4.50 for the full year of 2023.

Prior performance

Abbott-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Earnings: Everything you need to know about General Dynamics (GD) Q4 results

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the company also registered strong backlog growth. Net profit increased to $992 million

BA Earnings: Highlights of Boeing’s Q4 2022 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth of 2022, reporting a sharply narrower net loss, on an adjusted basis. Revenues grew 35%. Core earnings,

AT&T (T) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues rose 0.8% year-over-year to $31.3 billion. Net loss attributable to common stock was $23.5 billion, or

Tags

Biotechnology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top