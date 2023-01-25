Infographic: How Abbott Laboratories (ABT) performed in Q4 2022 financial results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales declined 12% year-over-year to $10.1 billion.

Net earnings decreased 48% to $1 billion while EPS fell 47% to $0.59. Adjusted earnings were down 23% to $1.8 billion while adjusted EPS dropped 22% to $1.03.

Abbott expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be $4.30-4.50 for the full year of 2023.

