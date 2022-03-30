Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q3 2022 earnings results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.27 billion.

GAAP net income increased 23% to $431 million, or $1.19 per share. Adjusted net income rose 20% to $419 million, or $1.15 per share.

For FY2022, total revenue is expected to grow 12-13% while adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 22.5-23%.