Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q3 2022 earnings results
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.27 billion.
GAAP net income increased 23% to $431 million, or $1.19 per share. Adjusted net income rose 20% to $419 million, or $1.15 per share.
For FY2022, total revenue is expected to grow 12-13% while adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 22.5-23%.
