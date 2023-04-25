Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Infographic: Highlights of Halliburton’s (HAL) Q1 2023 earnings results
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.
Total revenue climbed 33% annually to $5.68 billion, with all operating segments and geographical regions, except Europe/Africa, registering growth.
Driven by the strong top-line growth, net profit more than doubled to $651 million or $0.72 per share. First-quarter operating margin rose 530 basis points year-over-year to 17.2%.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical
Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell