Infographic: Highlights of Halliburton’s (HAL) Q1 2023 earnings results

Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.

Total revenue climbed 33% annually to $5.68 billion, with all operating segments and geographical regions, except Europe/Africa, registering growth.

Driven by the strong top-line growth, net profit more than doubled to $651 million or $0.72 per share. First-quarter operating margin rose 530 basis points year-over-year to 17.2%.

Prior Performance