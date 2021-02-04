Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK) Q3 2020 earnings report
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported weak earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Worldwide sales edged up 5% year-over-year to $12.5 billion but failed to match the expectations.
Net loss for the quarter was $2.09 billion or $0.83 per share compared to a profit of $2.35 billion or $0.92 per share last year.
The adjusted EPS increased by 17% to $1.32 per share.
Most Popular
Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but
Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion. Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from
Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q4 revenue jumps 23% on search power
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the company that owns the world's largest internet search service, Tuesday reported a 23% growth in fourth-quarter revenues, supported by broad-based growth across all the