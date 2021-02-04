Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK) Q3 2020 earnings report

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported weak earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Worldwide sales edged up 5% year-over-year to $12.5 billion but failed to match the expectations.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.09 billion or $0.83 per share compared to a profit of $2.35 billion or $0.92 per share last year.

The adjusted EPS increased by 17% to $1.32 per share.