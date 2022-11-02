Infographic: Highlights of Roku’s Q3 2022 earnings report

Streaming platform Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a profit last year, mainly reflecting the continued decline in advertising demand.

The company reported total revenues of $761.4 million for the three months ended September 2022, which is up 12% from the year-ago period. The number of active accounts increased by 16% to 65.4 million.

Roku incurred a net loss of $122.2 million or $0.88 per share in the third quarter, which marked a deterioration from the prior-year period when the company generated earnings of $68.9 million or $0.48 per share.

“While the current environment is difficult, we believe it is also temporary, and as consumers and businesses regain their footing, we expect Roku to be in a stronger position than ever,” said Anthony Wood, CEO of Roku.