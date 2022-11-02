Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: Highlights of Roku’s Q3 2022 earnings report
Streaming platform Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a profit last year, mainly reflecting the continued decline in advertising demand.
The company reported total revenues of $761.4 million for the three months ended September 2022, which is up 12% from the year-ago period. The number of active accounts increased by 16% to 65.4 million.
Roku incurred a net loss of $122.2 million or $0.88 per share in the third quarter, which marked a deterioration from the prior-year period when the company generated earnings of $68.9 million or $0.48 per share.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Roku’s Q3 2022 earnings
“While the current environment is difficult, we believe it is also temporary, and as consumers and businesses regain their footing, we expect Roku to be in a stronger position than ever,” said Anthony Wood, CEO of Roku.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results. Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $81.2 billion. Net loss attributable to CVS Health was $3.4 billion, or $2.60
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 2022 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Net income decreased 37% to $331 million, or $1.14 per
Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q3 profit drops; revenue up 29%
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a decline in third-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues. The latest numbers missed the market's expectations. Earnings, excluding special items,