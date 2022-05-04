Infographic: Highlights of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2022 earnigns

Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), a leading provider of programmable communication tools, on Wednesday reported a 48% increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations.

The company reported breakeven for the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a profit of $0.05 per share in the year-ago period. The latest results beat analysts’ forecasts.

On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $221.6 million or $1.23 per share for the latest quarter, compared to a loss of $206.5 million or $1.24 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues increased 48% year-over-year to $875.4 million, which is well above analysts’ forecast.

Prior Performance