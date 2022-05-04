Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2022 earnigns

Twilio, Inc.  (NYSE: TWLO), a leading provider of programmable communication tools, on Wednesday reported a 48% increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations.

Twilio Q1 2022 earnings infographic

The company reported breakeven for the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a profit of $0.05 per share in the year-ago period. The latest results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Twilio’s Q1 2022 earnings

On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $221.6 million or $1.23 per share for the latest quarter, compared to a loss of $206.5 million or $1.24 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues increased 48% year-over-year to $875.4 million, which is well above analysts’ forecast.

Prior Performance

  • Twilio Q4 2021 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.54 billion. Net income rose 22% to $399 million while EPS grew

AMD Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The numbers also topped analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to

SBUX Earnings: Highlights of Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings report

Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, reporting an increase in revenues amid positive comparable store performance. The company reported

Tags

CommunicationHardware

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top