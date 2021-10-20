Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2021 earnings report

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.

The telecommunications giant reported Q3 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus.

The company reported a net income of $6.4 billion or $1.55 compared to $4.5 billion or $1.05 per share of the second quarter in the previous year, also better than what analysts had anticipated.