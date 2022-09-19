Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
Infographic: How AutoZone (AZO) performed in Q4 2022 financial results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 8.9% year-over-year to $5.3 billion. Domestic same-store sales rose 6.2%.
Net income increased 3.1% to $810 million, while EPS rose 13.4% to $40.51 compared to the year-ago quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end amounted to $264.3 million.
Prior performance
