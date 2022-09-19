Infographic: How AutoZone (AZO) performed in Q4 2022 financial results

Stocks suffer amid recession fears after FedEx withdraws outlook Transportation stocks suffered this week after FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported unimpressive preliminary results for the first quarter of 2023. The cargo giant’s shares were down 24% soon after the

Home Depot (HD) vs. Lowe’s (LOW): How have these two home improvement retailers fared? Home improvement gained significant traction during the pandemic and this momentum has not yet waned completely. Despite concerns over the impact of rising inflation on its prospects, the industry has