Infographic: How CVS Health Corporation (CVS) performed in Q4 2021
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $76.6 billion.
Net income attributable to CVS Health was $1.2 billion, or $0.98 per share, compared to $975 million, or $0.75 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 52% to $1.98.
For the full year of 2021, the company expects GAAP EPS of $$7.04 to $7.24 and adjusted EPS of $$8.10-$8.30.
