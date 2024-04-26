Infographic: How Exxon Mobil (XOM) performed in Q1 2024

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income were $83 billion compared to $86.5 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $8.2 billion, or $2.06 per share, compared to $11.4 billion, or $2.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.06.

The company declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record of common stock as of May 15, 2024.

